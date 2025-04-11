Press Release, Franciscan Health:

Agreement gives city employees access to multiple healthcare services

LA PORTE, Ind. – The City of La Porte’s Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday approved a partnership with Franciscan’s HEALTHeACCESS to give city employees and their families access to a variety of healthcare services with no out-of-pocket costs.

“The care and wellbeing of our employees is a top priority for our team,” La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said. “In the ever-changing world of healthcare, it is important to identify dependable partners. I believe we’ve found that in Franciscan with their HEALTHeACCESS program and I have no doubt that they will provide top-level care that is both comprehensive and accessible for our team.”

HEALTHeACCESS is leading the region in advanced primary care models with 17 clinics and more than 200 participating employers, like the City of La Porte. HEALTHeACCESS is a near-site clinic program that provides a wide network of conveniently located clinics, expanded primary/urgent care access for participating employers, enhances wellness and disease management programs and provides affordable network designs with fixed monthly fees and wellness portal programs.

“We’re excited to partner with the city to bring employees, their spouses and dependents exceptional quality and continuity of care right here in the City of La Porte or at any of our other locations,” said Franciscan Health Director of Employer Solutions Tim Ross. “I thank Mayor Dermody and the Board of Public Works and Safety for their support.”

A new Franciscan HEALTHeACCESS office opened in July 2024 in La Porte at 400 Legacy Plaza West. The HEALTHeACCESS office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Monday through Friday. More information is available by calling (219) 575-6055.