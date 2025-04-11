Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced his Community Conversations to be held throughout Indiana’s First Congressional District on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I invite residents to attend one of my Community Conversations that I will be holding on April 24, 2025. I believe these opportunities allow me to hear directly from constituents and better represent our collective interests in our nation’s capital. Additionally, I will provide a brief update on the 119th Session of Congress and my work on the House Appropriations Committee.”

Thursday – April 24, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Michigan City – City Hall Council Chambers, 100 East Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, IN 46360

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Indiana University Northwest, Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center, 65 West 33rd Avenue, Gary, IN 46408

Please note that all times listed are Central Standard Time.

Additional Community Conversations are planned to be held in other locations in Indiana’s First Congressional District in the coming months.