ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – INDOT is hosting a public information meeting on Thursday, April 24 regarding proposed improvements to the intersection of State Road 2 and Larrison Boulevard/Strawberry Road.

The proposed project would convert the existing intersection with stop signs to an interchange. The project goal is to make the intersection more efficient and safer for motorists in anticipation of increased traffic in the area. The project also includes the widening of Larrison Boulevard and Strawberry Road in the interchange, plus the construction of new bridges necessary for the overpass. Additional design elements may be added as the project develops.

This public meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, view preliminary designs, ask questions, and offer feedback to the project team. The presentation, handout, and comment form will also be available on the INDOT website following the meeting.

The meeting will take place at New Prairie High School (5333 N Cougar Rd, New Carlisle, IN 46552 – use north parking lot/Door W6). The meeting will begin with an open house at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET to view displays, talk with project personnel, and provide comments. A brief presentation about the project will begin at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.