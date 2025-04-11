The Michigan City Police Department gave the following update on last Friday’s officer involved shooting:

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division has completed their interview with the Michigan City Police Officer involved in the April 4, 2025 shooting of an armed suspect. The Officer who fired his weapon during this incident was Sgt. Michael Oberle. Sgt. Oberle is a fifteen (15) year veteran of this agency. Sgt. Oberle is currently on mandatory administrative leave, with pay, per department policy.

The Michigan City Police Department would like to thank the Indiana State Police and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in this matter. MCPD would also like to thank the community for the outpouring of support for our Officers during this time.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the quick and heroic efforts of the first responders at the scene,” Chief Marty Corley said. “Their actions were brave, professional, and undoubtedly prevented further threat of harm to others in our community. I recognize the seriousness of this event and the impact it has on everyone involved, and I pray for peace for all. The priority of MCPD remains the safety of our residents and upholding the trust placed in us to serve with integrity and transparency.”