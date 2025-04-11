Michigan City, IN – The 2025 XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix will run from July 28 to August 3, featuring many new and exciting additions designed to make the event bigger and better than ever.

“We have commitments from each race class, and we’re expecting a record number of race teams attending this year’s race,” said Jack Arnett, CEO of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We had to expand our pit area to make room for the additional boats—attendees will see a whole new and exciting layout this year.”

“VIP tickets went on sale April 1st, and we set a record for sales in the first two hours,” said Arnett.

“We added additional seating in the VIP tent, allowing us to offer more tickets to the public but this remains the hottest ticket in town, and we expect to sell out fast.”

The 2025 XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix schedule features several exciting new events:

Monday, July 28 – Community Appreciation Kick-Off

Tuesday, July 29 – Logan’s Meet & Greet Benefit Party

Friday, August 1 – Great Lakes Grand Prix BrewFest

Saturday & Sunday, August 2-3– Spectacular Flyovers

Get your VIP tickets, Friday BrewFest tickets, Community Appreciation Kick-Off Event, and Logan’s Meet & Greet Party tickets here: GLGPTickets.com.

Hotels will sell out early! Secure your hotel bookings now. Blue Chip Casino still has rooms available, but they’ll go fast. MichiganCityLaPorte.com/places-to-stay

Get the full event details and latest updates at GreatLakesGrandPrix.com.