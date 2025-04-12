HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) announced following a national search that Richard Sévère will join the university as dean of the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (CHESS), effective July 1, 2025.

Sévère most recently served as associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Valparaiso University. As associate dean, his accomplishments included oversight and leadership of the College of Arts and Sciences’ 17 departments, management of the college’s budget and growth of research opportunities for faculty members in the college. Sévère held earlier leadership appointments as chair and faculty member in the department of English and acting chair of the department of Kinesiology. He also was the implementation leader for the university’s Bloom Scholars Program.

Sévère previously served at Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey, where he held leadership positions as founding director of the Centenary Writing Collaboratory and founding director for the Centenary Scholars Program.

“We are delighted and excited for Richard Sévère to join our Academic Affairs team to lead the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences amidst the changing landscape of higher education, the expanding vibrancy of Northwest Indiana and rising optimism across the college and university,” said Marie T. Mora, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at PNW. “With his experience as an academic and leader, I am confident he will amplify the college’s established reputation, programmatic strengths, and dedication to improving the quality of life and place for our students (many of whom are first-generation college students, adult learners, and other non-traditional students), their families, and communities, as well as for our faculty and staff, especially as we launch the implementation of our new strategic plan.”

As dean of CHESS at PNW, Sévère will lead an academic college offering over 20 programs at the undergraduate, master’s and applied doctoral levels. PNW’s CHESS provides multiple innovative and experiential learning pathways in the liberal arts disciplines and is PNW’s largest academic college by student population.

“I am honored and excited to join the PNW community,” Sévère said. “The university’s commitment to serving and uplifting students and our region resonates with my passions as an educator and leader. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff and students in the College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences to provide innovative programs and opportunities that prepare our graduates to be dynamic leaders in Northwest Indiana and beyond.”

Sévère earned his Ph.D. in Medieval Literature from Purdue University in West Lafayette. He earned his master’s degree in English Literature Education and his bachelor’s degree in English, both from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical (A&M)