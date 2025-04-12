The Town of Chesterton announced on their Facebook page that Spring Cleanup Week will be observed, as always, during the third week of April: Monday through Friday, April 14-18.

The Town of Chesterton says both leaves and brush will be collected, although residents must separate the two into different piles, and those two piles must be left at curbside. Leaf vacs are too large to operate easily or safely in alleys.

Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy told the Town Council said, “Don’t wait until the last moment to rake but get started early. My recommendation is to do it before April 14, because we do not follow a schedule for (Spring Cleanup Week). “We’ll start on one side of the town and work our way across. So if you’re not out and we go through, we’ll see you in the fall.”