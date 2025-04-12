LAKE & PORTER COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will have lane closures on U.S. 12 between U.S. 12/20 and State Road 249 beginning on or after Monday, April 14.

U.S. 12 will have alternating lane closures for a resurfacing project through mid-July. Flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.