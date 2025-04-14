Franciscan Health, partners bring Move with the Mayor to Michigan City-check out the in studio interview at WIMS from 4/7/25-click here-https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18tDqkwTox/

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is partnering with the city and the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention for a new initiative in May and June aimed at helping residents get moving to improve their overall health and well-being.

“Prioritizing health and wellness is essential for building a stronger, more vibrant community and Move With The Mayor empowers residents to take active steps toward a healthier lifestyle,” Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “We are grateful to Franciscan Health for leading this initiative and bringing valuable health resources to our community.”

Move with the Mayor is scheduled to take place on May 3 at Krueger Memorial Park, 801 Liberty Trail; on May 24 at Pullman Field Park, 550 W. 4th St.; May 31 at Water Tower Park at 301 Broadway St. and June 14 at the Michigan City Police Department at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. Registration begins on-site at 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member and a variety of physical activities.

The events are free and open to the public. Incentives and giveaways will be available to participants as well.

“What a great opportunity to engage in physical activity and educate on health disparities with different communities across Michigan City,” Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator

Nila Williams said. “We thank Mayor Angie and the National Forum for their support and partnership in helping to make this program possible.”

Move with the Mayor is presented by Franciscan Health Michigan City in partnership with the City of Michigan City and the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. Other participating sponsors include Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, General Insurance Services and the Michigan City Police Department.