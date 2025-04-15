HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their families to learn more information about attending PNW, campus life and paying for college during its free spring 2025 Open House Week events.

Two on-campus sessions will allow prospective students to find their fit at PNW by gathering information about the PNW admissions process, academic programs and extracurricular opportunities. PNW is home to over 70 areas of study, over 80 student organizations and 23 athletics teams.

PNW will host Start Your Journey: Westville from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 24 at its Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind., and Preview PNW starting at 8:30 a.m. on April 26 at its Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, Ind. To complete your free registration and learn more event details, visit pnw.edu/start-your-journey and pnw.edu/preview.

Admissions counselors and financial aid professionals will be available throughout the sessions to answer questions and assist in the application process. Application fees will be waived for prospective students who attend an admissions presentation and complete an application during the event.

For more information about PNW, visit pnw.edu/why.