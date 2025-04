Portage Police are warning of a scam Facebook post that is being shared locally.

The person the page belongs to was hacked and no longer controls the page.

Police say the “seller” is asking a enticingly low price for a used vehicle but says he cannot meet to complete the sale face to face for a few days.

The seller then asked the potential buyer for a downpayment to be sent using Zelle or Apple Pay, promising to hold the vehicle for them even though there is not actually a vehicle for sale.