NORTHWEST INDIANA – Newborn babies in the Family Birth Centers and neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) at Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Dyer and their families had a bit of Easter spirit come their way recently with the help of their hospital caregivers.

Franciscan staff members worked with families to create the photos of the tiny newborns – including two sets of twins – wearing “Freshley Hatched #NICU” onesies, bunny ears and tutus and posed with baby chicks, carrots, Easter baskets, Easter eggs and more.

Franciscan Health understands the importance of marking milestones in the lives of the families under their care. The Family Birth Center and NICU staff members take extra care in planning photos with special outfits and props to bring a sense of normalcy and joy to families during what can be a stressful time.

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in the fall of 2022 launched a partnership that brought one of the nation’s top neonatology programs to Northwest Indiana. Lurie Children’s neonatologists now staff the 20-bed Level III NICU at Franciscan Health Crown Point, caring for the most vulnerable babies and their families close to home.

More information about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Crown Point and the NICU is available online or by phone at (219) 757-6330. More information about the Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Dyer and the NICU is available online or by phone at (219) 515-3993.

Note: These photos do not reflect American Academy of Pediatrics’ Safe Sleep recommendations and are for artistic purposes only.