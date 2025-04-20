In Lake County, 61st Avenue will have alternating lane closures on/after Monday, April 21 through early September for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over I-65.

During phase one through early July, the outside right lanes will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the left.

Phase one will also result in the closure of the ramps from westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and eastbound 61st Avenue to northbound I-65.

Motorists should utilize the ramps at Ridge Road or U.S. 30 as detours.