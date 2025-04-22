In honor of National Drinking Water Week, LaPorte County Health Department is offering free In-Home Well Water Screening test kits.

During the week of May 5th – May 9, test kits will be available.

To participate, you will need to pick up the testing kit from the LaPorte office or Michigan City office during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

A photo of a full statement with additional information can be found attached to this story.

For more information, give us a call:

(219) 325-5563

(219) 809-0515