Chesterton, IN — The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Opening Day of the 22nd season of the beloved Chesterton European Market. The 2025 market season kicks off on Saturday, May 3, and will run every Saturday through October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM in downtown Chesterton.

An annual tradition that draws locals and visitors alike, the European Market offers an eclectic mix of artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, gourmet foods, locally crafted aft, fresh meats, spices, oils, clothing, accessories, handcrafted jewelry, and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers. Guests can also enjoy live performances by some of Duneland’s most talented professional musicians, organized by our music sponsor, Arrested Sounds.

Get a glimpse of what’s in store this season by watching our European Market promo video: https://youtu.be/0KFqdtBFQNA?si=DHxu7JhnNE_ZlAuW

“The European Market is more than a place to shop—it’s a celebration of community,” said Maura Mundell, President of the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another incredible season filled with local flavor, creativity, and connection.”

Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it by exploring Chesterton’s charming downtown, filled with unique shops and vibrant restaurants.

Thank you to this year’s European Market sponsors: Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Avalon Springs Health Campus, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM, 1st Source Bank, Berglund Construction, Cleveland Cliffs, Centier Bank, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Giving Tree Chiropractic, McColly Real Estate-Paul Boyter, Mojo Video, Northwest Health, Wellsand Landscaping & Hardscapes, Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, NITCO, and Tudor Floors & More / Kiba Studios

For more information, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at (219) 926-5513 or visit www.dunelandchamber.org.