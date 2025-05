The Chesterton Tree Board will be distributing 200 free tree seedlings at the European Market’s opening day of the season, Saturday, May 3.

The European Market, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but if you want a seedling the Town of Chesterton says its best get there early, before they’re all gone.

Those attending will have the choice of Chinkapin Oak or Black Chokeberry.