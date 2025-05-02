Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for May 2025 Thursday, May 8, 2025 – LaPorte County 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last. Where: Last Resort Campground, 4707 W. 1300 S., Hanna, IN 46340 *This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 100 households.

Friday, May 9, 2025 – St. Joseph County 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: Charles Black Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 9, 2025 – St. Joseph County 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: The former Bargain Lane, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46619 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 – Elkhart County 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46514 *This distribution is sponsored by Chick-fil-A and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, May 15, 2025 – LaPorte County 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. CST *While supplies last. Where: First Church of God, 2020 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 16, 2025 – Marshall County 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501 *This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Mashall County and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 – Kosciusko County 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: God’s Highway to Heaven Church, 555 Webber St., Warsaw, IN 46580 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 – Kosciusko County 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10352 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, May 22, 2025 – Starke County 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST *While supplies last. Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, May 22, 2025 – Starke County 11:30 a.m. – 1p.m. CST *While supplies last. Where: Hamlet Fairgrounds Lions Club Stand, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 23, 2025 – Elkhart County 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: Excel Center, Pierre Moran Mall, 154 West Hively St., Elkhart, IN 46517 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Friday, May 23, 2025 – Elkhart County 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST *While supplies last. Where: New Hope United Methodist, 28765 CR 4, Elkhart, IN 46514 *This distribution is sponsored by Lippert Cares and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, May 29, 2025 – Starke County 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last. Where: Tierney Park, 7520 S US Hwy. 421, San Pierre, IN 46374 *This distribution is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open. Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Lippert Cares, Chick-fil-A, and the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation for sponsoring these distributions.