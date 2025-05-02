LA PORTE, IN – The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) announced that Dr. Greg Hunt, currently the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, was approved for the same position at the Westﬁeld Washington School District during their board meeting this evening. Dr. Hunt will leave his role at La Porte at the end of the current school year to begin his new position at Westﬁeld Washington School District for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Dr. Hunt has served the La Porte community for 25 years, beginning his career as a high school business teacher before advancing through key administrative roles. For the past 12 years, his ﬁnancial expertise has been instrumental in successfully implementing numerous district initiatives, as well as facility improvements, and navigating budgetary challenges.

“We are grateful for Dr. Hunt’s leadership and dedication to the La Porte Community and wish him the very best in his new role,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, Superintendent of La Porte Community School Corporation.

Dr. Wood stressed that maintaining stability is the top priority. “I will collaborate closely with the business department to ensure the district’s ﬁnancial and operational management remains steady during this leadership transition,” stated Dr. Wood.

The district will immediately begin a comprehensive search for Dr. Hunt’s replacement. The goal is to complete the selection process before the 2025-2026 school year to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities and continuity of operations for the district.