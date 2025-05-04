The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has opened applications to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for residents who incurred damage to their homes or property located in qualifying jurisdictions from any of the following disaster events:

• March 1, 2025: Mine Collapse

• March 15, 2025: Severe Storms

• March 19, 2025: Severe Storms

• March 30 – April 2, 2025: Severe Storms/Flooding

Applications to help with immediate needs will be capped at $2000 initially, although eligible homeowners could receive additional assistance after a complete damage assessment is finished.

The SDRF is not currently accepting applications for the Public Assistance program. Local jurisdictions impacted by eligible disaster events will be notified when Public Assistance becomes available. Learn more about the SDRF.

If eligible, apply here for funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund (Individual Assistance).

“Hoosiers across Indiana experienced widespread damage from storms earlier this month. Today, we will be opening the State Disaster Relief Fund for individual use to get help to those in need as quickly as possible as IDHS continues to assess damages. Thank you to Governor Braun for ensuring we support Hoosiers as they recover from the severe storm damage,” said Secretary of Public Safety and IDHS Executive Director Jennifer-Ruth Green.

The State Disaster Relief Fund applies only to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, which is the primary and best source of protection from storm damage. The maximum payout from the SDRF for an individual is $25,000. The fund only addresses the costs of repairing, replacing or restoring property that is the primary residence of the applicant.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued their own disaster declarations for some Indiana counties, which opens access to low-interest loans for residents and business owners who incurred damage.

Currently, Bartholomew and Lake counties received an SBA disaster declaration for March 15, 2025, storms. Orange and Harrison received an SBA declaration for March 19, 2025, storms. The declarations also make assistance available to all contiguous Indiana and Illinois counties. Damages incurred outside of those two dates currently are not eligible, although the SBA is considering additional declaration requests.

March 15, 2025, SBA declaration

March 19, 2025, SBA declaration

IDHS and county-level officials continue to assess the damage to multiple counties throughout Indiana. Currently, more than 500 homes are noted as having major damage or are destroyed. However, high flood waters have delayed the comprehensive assessment in some counties. Additional homeowners or jurisdictions may qualify later for financial assistance based on damage assessment data.

Once the total scope of the damage is determined, Indiana may request a presidential disaster declaration, which could open federal funding for those impacted during the incident period, both individuals and government entities.

Visit the IDHS Disaster Declaration webpage to learn more about the recovery process.