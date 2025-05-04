If you have partially used craft supplies, The Michigan City Public Library is hosting their 2nd annual craft exchange. Bring your surplus craft supplies to swap, exchange, or donate for this weekend’s event!



Yarn, art supplies, beads, paper crafts, fabric, etc are all welcome, as long as they are in usable shape, to be shared with fellow crafters.



Donations will be accepted on Wednesday, May 7th and Thursday, May 8th, from 3-6 pm in the Literacy Department.



Please contact Jessica at (219)873-3043, or stop by the Literary Department for questions and more information.