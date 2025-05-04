Experience summer evenings under the stars at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest’s (PNW) 2025 Acorn Concert Series, featuring five outdoor family-friendly music shows.

The concert series kicks off June 20 with Kashmir, a high-energy Led Zeppelin tribute band. The 2025 lineup also features performances celebrating the music of the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, Prince and other classic rock hits spanning four decades.

All Acorn Concert Series programs take place at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, 450 West 100 North, Valparaiso, Ind. Performances are set in the picturesque natural setting of the arboretum’s restored prairies and woodland landscapes, creating a unique blend of nature and music. For all concert and ticket information, visit pnw.edu/gabis-concerts.

The full 2025 Acorn Concert Series lineup includes:

June 20: Kashmir – Led Zeppelin tribute, start time 7 p.m. with opening act Triangle Method

July 11: Rocks Off – Rolling Stone tribute, start time 7 p.m. with opening act Head Honchos

Aug. 9: Hyryder – The Midwest’s Premier Grateful Dead tribute band, start time 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: The Mike & Joe Band – Modern Rock tribute, start time 7 p.m., with opening act The Double Features

Sept. 12: The Prince Experience – Prince tribute, start time 7 p.m. with opening act Lauren Dukes

All Acorn Concert Series proceeds support maintenance of the more than 300 acres of woodlands, wetlands and prairies at the arboretum, as well as funding for hands-on education programming focused on environmental conservation.

“The Acorn Concert Series is a highlight of our summer season,” says Sarah Reed, director of Operations at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. “The combination of live music and our natural setting creates a special atmosphere where families and friends can enjoy entertainment while exploring our grounds, including the popular Railway Garden.”

All concert start times are Central Daylight Time (CDT). Gates open one hour before showtime. Concerts will be held rain or shine. Individual tickets are $23 in advance, increasing to $28 the week of the concert for non-members. Children age 12 and under can attend for free but must attend with a paying adult. Event parking is free but limited. Special member and season ticket pricing is available, including VIP season tickets that are on sale through June 20.

Local food vendors will be on-site selling alcoholic beverages and food. No outside alcohol is permitted (coolers and personal items are subject to search). Friendly dogs on leash are permitted. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

For more information on the Acorn Concert Series, visit pnw.edu/gabis-concerts.