Porter County Environmental Health Director, Dan Boyd, will be sharing his wealth of knowledge about septic systems on May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College Auditorium in Valparaiso.
Dan has helped countless local homeowners understand their systems better and avoid costly mistakes. This session is geared to help you:
-Understand septic system installation
-Learn proper maintenance techniques
-Prevent expensive repairs
-Protect our local water resources
Please register by May 21st – Reach out to jacob.tosch@in.nacdnet.net or call 219-462-7515 ext.
See more information on the flyer.