Porter County Environmental Health Director, Dan Boyd, will be sharing his wealth of knowledge about septic systems on May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Community College Auditorium in Valparaiso.

Dan has helped countless local homeowners understand their systems better and avoid costly mistakes. This session is geared to help you:

-Understand septic system installation

-Learn proper maintenance techniques

-Prevent expensive repairs

-Protect our local water resources

Please register by May 21st – Reach out to jacob.tosch@in.nacdnet.net or call 219-462-7515 ext.

See more information on the flyer.