Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will conduct alternating lane closures on U.S. 20 between C.R. 250 E and Oak Knoll Rd beginning on or after Monday, May 5.

Phase one will consist of alternating lane closures for approximately one week to set up the traffic configuration for phase two. On or around Saturday, May 10, the eastbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic so that construction can occur in the current westbound lanes. Left turns will be permitted only at county road intersections through the work zone. Phase two will be ongoing through approximately the end of July.

This project consists of road reconstruction with added center turn lanes and shoulders. This work will also be conducted on U.S. 20 between State Road 39 and Fail Rd and between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W. These sections will both begin later this year. Work will be ongoing through late November.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.