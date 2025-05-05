MUNSTER, Ind. — Franciscan Health Munster has achieved Primary Stroke Certification through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for stroke care.

Certification is a process through which healthcare organization demonstrate compliance with national standards. Certification by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has been as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.

“Franciscan Health Munster is proud to continue our dedication to patient centered evidence-based quality care for our stroke patients,” said Emily Demario, RN, program coordinator for the Stroke Center at Franciscan Health Munster. “Our dedication to the community in stroke education, prevention, and care is at the forefront of our stroke mission. We are grateful to continue Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition by serving our patients and their loved ones.”

More information about Franciscan Health Munster’s multi-disciplinary stroke care is available online or by calling (219) 922-4200.