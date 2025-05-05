MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Students at Joy Elementary School came together this spring to bring a little extra cheer to new parents and babies born at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Family Birth Center as part of their Better World Day project.

Better World Day is an annual, national event sponsored by the nonprofit EL Education. Students partner with each other and their local communities on Better World Day to celebrate meaningful student work that positively impacts the world around them.

