The Town of Ogden Dunes is informing residents that parking restrictions are currently in effect now through September 30.

Permits will now be required to park within the restricted area.

The Town of Ogden Dunes says to remember to stop at Town Hall to pick up your permits.

The Town says the permits will not be automatically sent to you.

Town Hall Window Hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Residents are eligible for one (1) vehicle parking sticker at no cost when home association dues are paid, the Town of Ogden Dunes said in a press release. “2025 Dues are $125.00. No cash will be accepted for Home Association Dues. Any checks should be made out to Ogden Dunes Home Association or ODHA”

“Additional vehicle stickers are available for purchase at $50 each (payable to Town of Ogden Dunes).”

“Golf Cart permits are $35. A completed golf cart inspection form and Proof of insurance will be required for all golf carts.”

“Watercraft permits are $20. You will need to complete a Watercraft Information form.”

“Dog Tags are $5 per dog. The Animal Committee is also offering Dog Bandanas for $3 w/purchase of a dog tag ($6 w/o tag)”

“Unable to make it to our office during regular business hours? You have options! Please call us at 219-762-4125 and we will help you find the best option for your situation.”

“If you have any questions, please contact Town Hall at 219-762-4125.”