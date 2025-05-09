Michigan City Man Sentenced to 210 Months in Prison For Controlled Substance Offense

SOUTH BEND – Timothy Hampton, 50 years old, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Hampton was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in August and September 2024 Hampton distributed high-purity methamphetamine to buyers. A search warrant executed at Hampton’s home resulted in the recovery of additional methamphetamine along with scales and other drug paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration including the DEA North Central Laboratory with assistance from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department, and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lydia T. Lucius.