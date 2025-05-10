LaPORTE COUNTY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City and The Salvation Army of La Porte are excited to announce their intent to operate under one leadership, effective September 1, 2025. This strategic unification aims to provide services and outreach throughout La Porte County, fostering a stronger, more collaborative countywide presence.

Majors Dale and Becky Simmons, who have served as Corps Officers in Michigan City since 2018 and are well-known throughout La Porte County, will assume leadership of both corps. Their extensive experience, including assignments in Lake County, Chicago, Missouri, and Kansas, equips them to guide this transition with compassion and dedication.

“Serving in Michigan City has been a profound privilege,” said Major Becky Simmons. “We are deeply committed to the La Porte County community and are excited to serve all residents. This represents an opportunity to unite our efforts and better meet the needs of our neighbors.”

The transition will be underway throughout the summer, with Majors Charles and Katie Pinkston of La Porte transitioning to new appointments in Indiana, serving both Muncie and Richmond. “The unification of the Michigan City and La Porte Salvation Army simply makes sense currently to better serve the entire County,” said Majors Charles and Katie Pinkston. “We are excited for the change to come and how it will positively impact our communities.” The Salvation Army’s practice of officer transfers is rooted in a commitment to spiritual growth, community engagement, and the effective stewardship of resources. Officers are appointed based on prayerful consideration and the evolving needs of the communities they serve.

This change signifies more than an organizational change; it reflects a shared commitment to the people of La Porte County. By combining resources and efforts, the unified corps will enhance its ability to provide essential services, including emergency assistance, case management, youth programs, and spiritual support, to a broader population.

“We look forward to working alongside our partner agencies and community leaders to create a more connected and resilient La Porte County,” said Major Dale Simmons. “We recognize that there are still many unanswered questions, and we are committed to keeping the community informed by sharing updates throughout the transition process.” The Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte remain dedicated to their mission of meeting human needs in His name without discrimination.