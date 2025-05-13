BEVERLY SHORES, Ind., — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a fisherman discovered a body in the water Saturday morning approximately 2 miles offshore from Central Beach on Lake Michigan.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and found the body of an unidentified person. Due to the condition of the body, the person appears to have been missing for an extended period of time. The person was wearing red and black plaid pajama pants, black socks, and there was a unique ring on the right index finger.

Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit. The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and the Porter County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Unidentified Person’s Ring