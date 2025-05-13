La Porte—Kingsford Heights Elementary School and the Kesling Campus, made up of Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle School, have successfully completed their Project ADAM heart-safe certification process and have become officially designated as Heart-Safe Schools.

The certification process culminated today with comprehensive heart-safe drills conducted at both locations in cooperation with local emergency services. These certifications significantly advance the district’s commitment to student, staff, and visitor safety.

Project ADAM certification ensures schools can respond effectively to cardiac emergencies through comprehensive emergency response programs, staff training, and the proper placement and maintenance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The Heart Safe certification is part of La Porte Community School Corporation’s broader safety initiative. Studies show that immediate response to cardiac emergencies can increase survival rates by over 50 percent.