The traffic configuration schedule for U.S. 20 between C.R. 250 E and Oak Knoll Rd has been updated.

Starting today, the right outside lane is closed in each direction.

No left turns are permitted through the work zone, including at county road intersections and driveways.

Around early July (if not sooner), the eastbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic and the westbound lanes closed for the next phase of construction.

This project will be ongoing through late November.