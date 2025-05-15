Local health departments are required by statute (IC 13-23-16) to inform the public of the discovery of released regulated substances at an underground storage tank site or aboveground storage tank, in the surrounding area or a spill or overfill. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) was notified on May 13. 2025 of such an incident from the owner or operator of the Speedway #6675 facility located at 6370 Central Avenue in or near Portage, Indiana in Porter-Portage County.

For further information on the Petroleum Remediation Program, please go to https://www.in.gov/idem/tanks/.

Or contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at (317) 232- 8900 or by e-mail at LeakingUST@idem.IN.gov.