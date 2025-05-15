INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun, through Executive Order 25-31, has officially established Indiana’s Working Group on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy. This initiative aims to develop evidence-based recommendations to contain the rapidly increasing Medicaid costs associated with ABA therapy while ensuring continued high-quality care for thousands of Hoosier children and young adults.

Indiana’s Medicaid expenditures for ABA therapy have grown significantly, from $14.4 million in 2017 to $120 million in 2019. Projections indicate costs could reach $645 million by 2026, serving approximately 8,000 Hoosier children. A recent audit by the U.S. Office of Inspector General identified $39 million in improper Medicaid payments in 2019 and 2020, stemming from credentialing issues, missing evaluations, insufficient referrals, and inadequate documentation. Additionally, many families struggle to access affordable ABA therapy due to limited commercial insurance coverage, high service costs, and prior authorization barriers that frequently result in care denials.

The newly formed 21-member Working Group, led by Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) and Department of Education (DOE), includes representatives from the Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning (OMPP), First Steps, and the Department of Child Services (DCS). Its diverse membership comprises legislators, physicians, ABA therapy providers, and parents, ensuring a broad spectrum of expertise.

Working Group Members

State of Indiana Representatives:

Christina Commons, First Steps Director, FSSA

Katrina Etter, DNP, RN, CMCN, Medicaid Utilization Management Manager, OMPP, FSSA

Eric Miller, MPA, MBA, Deputy Secretary / Chief of Staff, FSSA, and Parent

Tara Morse, M.Ed., PMP, Director, Indiana 211, FSSA

Kelsey Peaper, Assistant Director of Student, School and Family Engagement, DOE

David Reed, MSW, LCSW, Deputy Director of Child Welfare Services, DCS

Additional Members:

Kelly Brinkley, MD, Pediatrician, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Adam Burtner, Senior Director of Government Relations, Elevance Health

Susan Crowell, Founder & Executive Director, My Autism Ally

Jim Dalton, PsyD, HSPP, CSAYC, President & CEO, Damar

Rachel Deaton, Director of Training & Legislation, Autism Society of Indiana

Kim Dodson, CEO, The Arc of Indiana

Jill Fodstad, PhD, HSPP, BCBA-D, Psychiatrist, Riley Child Psychiatric Behavior Services

Robb Greene, State Representative, House District 47

Lori Goss-Reaves, DSW, LCSW, State Representative, House District 31

Judge Stephen Roger Kitts II, JD, Parent, North Central Indiana

Jill Lambert, President-Elect, Indiana Council of Admins of Special Education

Jason McManus, CEO, Wabash Center

Kathy Oeth, Parent, Southwest Indiana

Chad Sims, MBA, Parent, Central Indiana

Amanda Williams, Parent, Southwest Indiana

Next Steps

Over the coming months, the Working Group will conduct a comprehensive review of Indiana’s ABA therapy landscape to identify key drivers of Medicaid expenditures. Policies will be benchmarked against national standards and innovative practices to determine areas for improvement. Recommended strategies will be assessed based on feasibility and impact on both state operations and Indiana residents.

The Working Group will meet regularly to discuss findings and develop actionable recommendations. The final evaluation will be completed by September 30, 2025, with a formal report submitted to the Governor by November 30, 2025, outlining cost-containment strategies and their respective benefits and challenges.

Public Input

Community members are encouraged to contribute insights and recommendations by emailing abaworkgroup@fssa.in.gov.