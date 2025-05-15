The following statement is from the Chesterton Police Department: Two juvenile boys, both Duneland residents, were transported to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday, May 12, in connection with the battery of an older man at the Dairy Queen, 1249 Broadway, the Chesterton Police Department is reporting.

According to the CPD, the incident occurred at 9:47 p.m., when a 64-year-old man, traveling westbound on Broadway, observed a juvenile on a bicycle riding in the middle of the road in his direction, weaving back and forth across both lanes of travel, finally forcing the man to stop his vehicle to avoid a collision. The man told the juvenile to get out of the road and the juvenile replied by cursing him and making an obscene gesture.

The man then made a U-turn and confronted the juvenile near the Dairy Queen. Upon exiting his vehicle, the man was punched by the juvenile. According to multiple witnesses, the man fell to the ground, where the juvenile, joined by another juvenile, began to kick and hit him.

As a crowd began gathering, yelling at the two juveniles to stop, the pair fled the scene on bicycles and were last seen traveling northbound on North 15th Street.

The victim was found to be disheveled and his clothes ripped, with a large welt to his left temple and numerous red marks on his bald scalp.

Both suspects were subsequently located. One of them showed signs of alcohol consumption and registered a detectable blood alcohol content on a portable breath test. He was medically cleared and along with the other juvenile transported to JDC, on a misdemeanor delinquency charge of battery. The juvenile who’d been riding his bicycle in the middle of Broadway was also charged with public intoxication and roadway obstruction.

Police Chief Tim Richardson, recognizing an increase in juvenile delinquency-related calls for service, is proactively addressing the issue.

“As we approach the end of the school year, the Chesterton Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community,” said Chief Richardson. “In response to a recent rise in incidents, including vandalism, vehicle break-ins, and juveniles obstructing traffic by riding bicycles in the roadway, we are launching a targeted initiative aimed at deterring crime and upholding the quality of life our residents expect.”

The department will be assigning additional personnel to patrol shifts, with enhanced patrols scheduled at random during the first two weeks of summer break. The focus will be on increased visibility, prevention of property crimes, and strict enforcement of juvenile curfew laws.