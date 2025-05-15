Press release, Activity Center for Older Adults:

La Porte, IN — The Activity Center for Older Adults (ACOA), a vibrant hub serving the senior population of La Porte, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed sponsorship program, effective June 1. This initiative gives local businesses and organizations a unique opportunity to connect with La Porte’s older adult community in a meaningful way while supporting the Center’s mission to promote active, healthy and engaged living.

With our new partnership opportunities, sponsors are able to receive priority scheduling for hosting programs and increased visibility through signage, digital platforms, monthly calendars and social media outreach.

“Sponsors are not just donors — they’re partners in delivering engaging experiences and learning opportunities that benefit our older adults,” said Mark Schreiber, Park Superintendent. “These partnership opportunities provide for the long-term viability and success of the center while giving businesses a powerful way to build relationships and visibility within the community.”

Sponsorship levels include:

Gold ($5,000): Large logo on year-round banner, exclusive display space, clickable web link, logo on monthly calendar, priority scheduling for up to 18 programs per year and quarterly social media posts.

Silver ($2,500): Medium logo, clickable web link, logo on monthly calendar and up to 12 programs per year and two social media posts.

Bronze ($1,000): Name on signage, website and calendar plus up to six bi- monthly programs per year.

Businesses interested in supporting the ACOA through a 2025 sponsorship can contact Emily Archambault at 219-326-9600 or earchambault@cityoflaportein.gov for more information.

Individual donations are also welcome. Nonprofits and appropriate businesses are also welcome to submit programming and support proposals for the ACOA by contacting Cindy Polito at 219- 326-5354.