Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano gave an overnight update on the city’s response to Thursday night’s storms.

“Portions of the city were hit pretty hard by tonight’s storm,” Candiano stated. “We have responded to reports of 10-15 trees down and blocking intersections. We’ve also responded to multiple calls of power lines down, resulting in widespread outages across the city.

“The Portage Street Dept is currently out addressing the fallen trees and we are working with Porter County 911 to notify Nipsco of the downed lines as we encounter them.

“If you journey out tonight, use caution as there is a large amount of debris and hazards in the roadways, along with traffic light outages.”