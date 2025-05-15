News Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) 2025 graduates have poured countless hours into their persistent journeys to earn their degrees. On May 10, the culmination of over 850 candidates’ hard work was celebrated during PNW’s 2025 Commencement.

To outside observers, the highlights and wins may make success look easy. But remembering the dedication and sacrifices required to achieve your dreams is a key reminder to take into the future, noted PNW alumnus Joe Dudy (BS’92), the president and CEO of Wilson Sporting Goods and the 2025 keynote speaker at PNW’s Commencement.

“Working in sports, I have met many elite athletes,” he said. “Hard work and discipline are consistent characteristics.”

Dudy, who is a first-generation college graduate, emphasized three meaningful lessons for the graduates: write your own story, embrace change and do the hard work. These should not be new concepts, he said. In fact, PNW graduates had to learn them while completing their degrees. Like a high-performing athlete, these lessons are like muscles that need to be worked on consistently.

Dudy used his personal journey as an example, from graduating as a double major in accounting and finance and starting an entry level accounting role with Wilson to rising to the role of president and CEO.

“My education at Purdue Northwest changed the trajectory of my life and set a foundation for a career that exceeded my expectations,” he said.

Dudy recounted how he spent long hours learning the different aspects of Wilson’s business structure, which unlocked new opportunities to exercise his skills and demonstrate his value. He often saw his three noted lessons evidenced in the stories of the top athletes who have used Wilson sporting equipment, such as Tom Brady, Roger Federer, and newly signed professional basketball player Caitlin Clark.

“You build confidence through commitment to the process and continuous growth,” Dudy said. “You need to believe in yourself and remove false limits. The worst critic can be ourselves. Pull from your experiences knowing you can unlock your full potential if you fully commit to the process.”

Dudy also remembered the challenges that came with that process, from workforce downsizing to moving across the country. He implored PNW graduates to be prepared to face and accept change, even when it can be uncomfortable.

“The most successful people that I see know how to accept change, adapt and grow,” he said. “My biggest opportunities were disguised as unwelcome change. I wish that I could stand up here and tell you I embraced these changes without resistance.

“You have been building your change muscle every semester as you navigated new classes, new professors and new challenges. Keep building the change muscle. It will serve you well.”

Student speaker Felipe Oria, who received his bachelor of science degree in Nursing during the ceremony, emphasized the connections among students that helped them persist to earn their degrees and will carry them into the future as a community of changemakers.

“Whether you studied business or biology, education or engineering, every one of you pushed forward with courage and grit. …We all care about justice, discovery, healing, equity, and opportunity,” Oria said. “And if we choose to act together, across disciplines, across borders, across lives, there is no challenge we cannot meet.”

PNW recognized 648 candidates earning their bachelor’s degrees and 203 earning their master’s degrees. Three Doctor of Nursing Practice candidates, who will complete their plans of study in summer 2025, were also recognized.

PNW proudly celebrates, congratulates and sends off its graduating students during its commencement ceremonies. To read more feature stories about PNW graduates Powering Onward to their dreams, see a listing of all graduates, or find general information on PNW Commencement exercises, visit the commencement digital program at pnw.edu/program.

Chancellor Medallion Recipients

Nine students received a Chancellor Medallion for earning the highest grade point average in PNW’s five academic colleges during the spring 2025 semester.

The medallion recipients include:

College of Business

Shannon Downs, Griffith, Indiana

Daphne Pistello, Dyer, Indiana

College of Engineering and Sciences

Daniel Chimitt, Crown Point, Indiana

Josiah Kuypers, Crown Point, Indiana

Chloee Ross, Valparaiso, Indiana

Aleece Spasevski, Schererville, Indiana

College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences

Marcy Petri, Michigan City, Indiana

College of Nursing

Jennifer Campuzano, Lansing, Illinois

College of Technology

Justin Morris, Valparaiso, Indiana

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as the largest Hispanic-Serving Institution in Indiana, a First Scholars institution and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.