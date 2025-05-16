A 6-year-old was rescued by two good Samaritans from the water at Porter Beach on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m., Porter Police and Fire were dispatched to Porter Beach in reference to a water rescue.

It was reported that a 6 year old child on a kayak had drifted about 200 yards from shore and the kayak was continuing to float away. During the response, it was reported the child fell off the kayak and was in the water with no life jacket.

Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig arrived on scene along with a Town of Porter Police Officer. Chief Craig and the officer removed their gear and were preparing to enter the water when two good Samaritans arrived on wave runners and heroically lifted the child out of the water and brought him to shore.

The child and the child’s father, who had also been in the water, were checked by Northwest Heatlh EMS at the scene and were unharmed. Both parties are from Chesterton.

A joint investigation by the Porter Police Department and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers determined that a strong wind was responsible for pushing the untethered kayak away from shore, thus stranding the child.

“We would like to take the time to highlight the dangers posed by wind, waves, and under-currents on Lake Michigan,” the Porter Police Department said on its Facebook page. “Although conditions on the lake appeared favorable for beach-goers today, this incident highlights the inherent dangers associated with the lake. We will always encourage our beach goers to wear the appropriate flotation gear, be mindful of personal swimming abilities as well as those of the members in your group, heed warning signs, and check for frequently changing conditions.

“We are very grateful this incident ended without tragedy and we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Good Samaritans on wave runners who truly saved the day!”