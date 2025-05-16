GARY, Ind. – Northwestern Indiana Fetal Infant Mortality Review (FIMR) and lead agency Franciscan Health are teaming up with local healthcare and community organizations to host a free Grandparents Tea for expectant mothers and grandparents.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central on Saturday, June 7 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Ave. in Gary.

The Grandparents Tea will feature information on safe sleep practices, car seat safety and postpartum maternal warning signs to help support growing families. Attendees can also connect with other expectant parents and grandparents in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Each registered family in attendance will receive a Pack ‘n Play Sleep Kit.

Northwestern Indiana Fetal Infant Mortality Review is hosting the event with lead agency Franciscan Health and co-sponsors the Gary Public Library and Powers Health.

The event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is available online at https://franciscanhealthcare.formstack.com/forms/grandparentstea.