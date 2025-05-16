Michigan City, IN – The LaPorte County Career and Technical Education program at the A. K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City held its 2025 Awards Night on Wednesday, May 7, at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center. Prior to the ceremony, students hosted a showcase to share an overview of their programs, highlight recent projects, and reflect on events they had attended. As they received their awards, seniors of the Technical Honor Society received a cord to be worn at their high school graduations, and new students were inducted. Several students were also honored with scholarships and awards.

The purpose of the Technical Honor Society is to honor students who have shown dedication, professionalism, and the skills necessary to be selected as the best of the best in their chosen Career and Technical field. These students demonstrate that technical education is a viable, practical, and challenging educational path.

The ceremony was led by Interim LPCCTE Director David Notary and Assistant CTE Director Katherine Broadnax. Brianna Harvey, Jayden Montenegro, Tanner Mosley, Khushi Patel, Mackenzie Ponder, and Leslie Villalobos held technical honors from their junior to senior year. Twenty-one students were inducted into the Society, representing five area high schools. They include Katie Bellah, Lucas Bontrager, Lilia Bublitz, Jernyla Goldman, Kyra Haywood, Jacob Hazel, Nickolas Henrich, Alexa Latta, Korrine Morrison, Trinaston Rouse-Hart, Jennifer Serrano, Austin Shippee, James Snyder, Boyhdan Stepankevych, Dylan Summa, Paul Thompson, Nevaeh Trobaugh, Makayla Vanslager, Kameron Warfel, Madelynn Wellensiek, and Rory Zarate.

A new annual award, the Robert Schaffer Fire Science Award, was created in honor of the former instructor’s recent passing. It honors students who will enter into industrial trades as a post-secondary career path. Troy Peterson (EMT & Fire Science), Paul Thompson (Automotive), and Tanner Mosley Sr. (Welding) were its first recipients.

Approximately 80 students received Dual Credits from Ivy Tech, and 15 from Vincennes University.

Nine students received Work Ethic Certificates. Additionally, 23 students received Regional Work Ethic (RWEC) certificates.

Each CTE program also recognized an Outstanding Student of the Program. They included:

Automotive Technology: Josh Haussman

Career Skills: Allison Pope

Construction Technology: Boyhdan Stepankevych

Cosmetology: Khushi Patel

Criminal Justice and Law: Lilia Bublitz

Culinary Arts: Alexa Latta

Education Professions: Alexandra Reed

EMT: Mackenzie Ponder

Energy Academy: Ricky Williamson

Fire Safety and Rescue: Rylee Brehmer

Health Careers Academy I: Mariana Ramos

Health Careers Academy II: Brille Gaddis

Modern Machine Technology: Bianca Lawrence

Visual & Digital Communication: Rylie Dilts

Welding Technology I: Jayden Carr

Welding Technology II: Jayden Montenegro

Each year, a student representative from each high school served by the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education program is selected as the Outstanding Student of the Schools. This year’s recipients were:

LaPorte High School: Chloe Barnes (Cosmetology)

Michigan City High School: Bohydan Stepankevych (Construction Technology)

New Buffalo High School: Bianca Andrea Ilescas-Villa (Culinary Arts)

New Prairie High School: Brilie Gaddis (Health Careers Academy)

South Central High School: Brooke Perreria (Education Profession)

Tri-Township High School: Caloe Peretti (Health Careers Academy II)

Westville High School: Nathan Garrison (Culinary Arts)

The LaPorte County CTE’s top honor, the Director’s Award (LPPCTE Outstanding Student of the Year), was awarded to Lilia Bublitz, a Criminal Justice and Law student from New Prairie High School. Bublitz also received the Ambassador of the Year award.

Other students who received special recognition are as follows:

American Red Cross Scholarship: Mackenzie Ponder

American Red Cross Blood Drive Donation Cords: Brianna Bonds, Addison Gertner, Hailey O’Dell, Mackenzie Ponder, Jhoselyn Ramos, Dylan Summa, Kayla Treto-Arreola, Nevaeh Trobaugh, and Halley Woods

Creativity and Innovation Awards: Ella Hefner, Alexa Latta, Madelynn Wellensiek, and Ahna Zick

Health Occupations Student of America HOSA top winners: Brilie Gaddis (7th place – Nursing Assisting), Caloe Peretti (10th place – Behavioral Health), Lucia Post (2nd place – Life Support Skills), Jen Serrano (6th place – Clinical Laboratory Science), and Nevaeh Trobaugh (2nd place – Behavioral Health); Brilie Gaddis, Nitaljia Mendoza, and Taylor Tarter (5th place – Health Education)

State SkillsUSA Competition Winners: Emani Gilyard (Gold – Natural Hair Braiding); Addison Bruce, Jernyla Goldman, and Amiah Perry (Hair Cutting & Up-Do’s)

Tem Rama Gupta Scholarships: Anyla Lemons, Madelynn Wellensiek, and Lily Wulff