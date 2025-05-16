The Michiana Humane Society is hosting their biggest pet-friendly and family-friendly event of the year this Sunday.

Pets & Pours 2025, will be on Sunday, May 18, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time at Friendship Botanic Gardens.

This laid-back gathering brings four-legged fun together—all to support the homeless pets at the Michiana Humane Society.

Food vendors: House of Garlic, Social Que BBQ and an MHS volunteer bake sale

Live entertainment: music by Pablo’s Great Revenge with host Joey D

Drink vendors: Burn ’em Brewing, Shady Creek Winery, Twisted Sugar Soda Bar, and Zorn Brew Works

Pet-friendly vendors: Creekside Pet Bakery, Good Catch Pet Boutique, and Pup Crumbles Gourmet Pet Food

Pet of the Year Competition: voting and awards

Raffle prizes: money tree, kitten cuddle party, wine tastings, drive-in movie passes, Lake Michigan boat cruise, and a custom pet portrait

Family friendly activities: photo booth & yard games

Tickets for 21+ are $60, ages 13 – 20 are $20 and children ages 12 and under are FREE. All dogs attending must be leashed and up-to-date on vaccines.

Buy tickets on michianapets.org .