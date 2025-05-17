The City of Michigan City has announced that effective immediately, two motels in Michigan City—Ramada by Wyndham, located at 5820 Franklin Street, and Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 100 W. Kieffer Road—have been ordered closed indefinitely due to multiple unresolved city and fire code violations.

“The business licenses for both properties have expired, and the City will not consider renewal until all cited violations are fully addressed by licensed contractors,” the city said in a press release. “Due to the severity of the violations—several of which pose significant life, health, and safety hazards—no staff or guests are permitted on the premises until the properties are brought into full compliance.”