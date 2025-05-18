News Release, Franciscan Health:

CROWN POINT, Ind. – What started as a way to get out of the house and stay busy nearly 50 years ago has turned into a lifetime of dedicated service for a 100-year-old volunteer at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Vivian Kelby, who turned 100 on May 4, will exceed 38,000 volunteer hours with the hospital this month. That’s the equivalent of more than four years.

She still volunteers every Friday afternoon in the gift shop.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t enjoy it,” Kelby said. “I like to work and I like the people.”

Kelby first started volunteering for what was then St. Anthony Home in Crown Point in January 1976, after her father-in-law told her she was spending too much time sitting around the house sewing.

She took her sewing talents to the hospital, making stockings for newborns born near Christmas and baby bonnets sold in the gift shop for 37 years. Throughout her nearly 50 years of volunteering, Kelby has served at the information desk, the Admissions Department and the Imaging Department. She fed patients and was in charge of the volunteers who fed patients as well as the youth volunteers.

Kelby was a member of the Junior Volunteers for more than 18 years and a board member of the St. Anthony Medical Center Auxiliary. The former auxilians still meet regularly for lunch, and Kelby rarely misses the get-togethers.

“It keeps me young,” Kelby said. “You’ve got to keep moving.”

Kelby is a mother of two daughters and two sons (the oldest is 80), with 14 grandchildren (the oldest is 56), 40 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren (the oldest is 18) and two more on the way. She still lives independently on property adjacent to her daughters’ homes in Porter County.

Kelby said she enjoys spending time with her fellow volunteers, who have become friends, and seeing the hospital visitors and staff, many of whom know her by name.

Franciscan Health has nearly 200 volunteers serving at its four Northwest Indiana Hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Michigan City and Munster. Studies have shown that volunteering can reduce stress and depression, increase mental and physical activity and increase overall happiness and quality of life.

Franciscan Health has a variety of volunteer positions available at its hospitals. All volunteers are screened and must meet all requirements.

Franciscan Health Crown Point Manager of Volunteer Services Justin Dougherty said Kelby is “an inspiration, still volunteering every week at 100 years old.”

“Her sharp mind, quick wit and unwavering dedication remind us all of the power of purpose and service,” Dougherty said.

Kelby said she would encourage anyone interested in volunteering to “just do it.”

“You’ll make friends and have a lot of fun,” she said.

More information on becoming a volunteer is available online at https://www.franciscanhealth.org/community/volunteer or by calling the volunteer services offices at each individual hospital location.