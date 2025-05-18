If you missed the first Free Fishing Day on May 4, mark your calendar for the next ones, June 7-8, and Sept 27. While there are no licenses or stamps required on these special days, all regulations such as seasons, bag limits, and size limits still apply.

Free Fishing Days offer Indiana residents the opportunity to try fishing for the first time without having to purchase a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

If you already have your annual fishing license, this is a perfect opportunity to take friends and family fishing who haven’t gone before. Helping new anglers experience the fun and excitement that can be had out on the water is as fun as it is rewarding!

Not sure where to go fishing? Check out the Where To Fish map and find your new favorite fishing spot.