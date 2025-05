This past Friday marked the official groundbreaking of the Chesterton Town Hall and Fire Station Remodel and Addition Project at 726 Broadway.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce says this exciting development will include an enhanced Town Hall, expanded Fire Department services, and a brand-new community room for residents to enjoy.

“Thank you to everyone involved in supporting this important milestone for the Town of Chesterton!” the Duneland Chamber Of Commerce exclaimed on their Facebook page.