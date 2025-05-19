HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has opened nominations for the 2025 Innovators Awards. In addition to inducting Individual and Team Honorees into the Society, three unique awards will be considered: Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, Society of Innovators Fellows and the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now celebrating its 20th year, the Society of Innovators annual awards focus on the spirit of creativity and ingenuity by discovering, honoring and celebrating innovators from across the seven-county region of Northwest Indiana. Dedicated to the idea that anyone can be an innovator, the Society recognizes that innovation is the key to 21st century competitiveness.

“Recognizing innovators serves three vital purposes—it rewards bold thinking, inspires others to act, and shows the world that Northwest Indiana is a region where innovation thrives,” said Gary Johnson, chairman of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “The 20th anniversary of these awards reflects both the staying power of the Society and the momentum of innovation across our economy as we transition toward new technologies and emerging industries.”

Individuals and teams are nominated via an online application. Anyone that lives or works in Northwest Indiana is eligible for consideration. All applications must be submitted through the online form on the Society of Innovators’ website at pnw.edu/soi. There is no fee to nominate and self-nominations are encouraged. The deadline to submit nominations is August 15, 2025. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by reaching out to societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.

“Marking our 20th year of the Innovators Awards is more than a milestone—it’s a reflection of the bold thinking and enduring creativity rooted in Northwest Indiana,” said Jason Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “Each year, these awards highlight the changemakers driving progress in our region. Their ideas—and the impact they create—remind us that innovation isn’t a passing trend, it’s part of who we are.”

The 2025 Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will take place on Oct. 29, 2025 at the Avalon Manor banquet center in Merrillville, Indiana. Sponsorships are available. Please contact societyofinnovators@pnw.edu for more details.

Individual Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary individuals who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. To be considered, the individual’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Team Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary teams and individual team members who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. Teams from an individual company, government unit, not-for-profit agency or a group of organizations from a specific project are eligible. To be considered, the team’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Advocate for Innovation Honorees

The Advocate for Innovation inductee category recognizes individuals or teams who embody the mission of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. These leaders contribute to economic and community development throughout the region as they actively drive innovation in Northwest Indiana by connecting people and ideas.

Advocate for Youth Innovation Honorees

The Advocate for Youth Innovation inductee category recognizes individuals who embody the mission of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest to drive entrepreneurship and innovation in Northwest Indiana. Specifically, these are the educators and community leaders who are teaching and developing our region’s next generation of innovators.

Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation

One team may be selected annually from among Team Inductees to receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation. The Sussman Prize is dedicated to promoting 21st century innovation in the private, public, not-for-profit and government sectors.

John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award

A Lifetime Achievement Award winner may be selected upon recommendation of the selection committee and at the discretion of the board of directors. Not only must the Lifetime Achievement Award winner demonstrate significant innovation, but that the work was sustained over a significant amount of time and their success was not limited to just one role, company or sector. This award is the Society’s highest honor for an individual leader whose work took place in or significantly impacted the Northwest Indiana region.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is recognized as the largest Hispanic-Serving Institution in Indiana, a First Scholars institution and an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University. PNW advances the socioeconomic mobility of its students and positively impacts regional development. For more information, visit www.pnw.edu.