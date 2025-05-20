On May 14, 99 law enforcement officers from 12 states – Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts worked a traffic safety project on U.S. 20.

Four deputies participated in the project to increase traffic safety and public awareness along U.S. 20 in La Porte County. Deputies worked the project during a two-hour peak travel time and produced the following results:

Contacts – 45

Warnings – 41 (29 speed related & 12 for other violations)

Citations – 4 (2 speed related & 2 for other violations)

The 99 officers from the 12 participating states collectively produced the following results:

Contacts – 769

Warnings – 313

Citations – 432

Motorist Assist – 23

“The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the high volume of crashes and traffic related complaints along US 20,” stated Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen. “In addition to these high-visibility enforcement blitzes, deputies will continue to be present daily to identify and address motorists who are in violation of traffic laws.” “It is imperative that motorists adhere to signage and drive without distractions to increase the safety of all users of US 20.”