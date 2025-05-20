On the evening of Saturday May 17, La Porte Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in progress on the west side of the city.

The victim, a juvenile, informed responding officers that he had been robbed at gunpoint by three individuals known to him. The victim complied with the suspects’ demands for money.

Police say that fortunately, he was not physically harmed during the incident. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were able to locate and take all three suspects into custody without further incident.

Police say the appears to be an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Due to the active nature of this investigation, no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Ashley Adams at (219) 362-9446 ext. 2007 or via email at aadams@lpcitypd.com.