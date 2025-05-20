A man was arrested on several charges after a standoff Sunday night in La Porte County.

Just after 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 100 block of Holly Drive in Fish Lake in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies arrived and learned the accused, 27-year-old Davion C. Dunkins, may be armed with a knife and had barricaded himself inside the residence. Deputies were told Dunkins had battered two family members and threatened the same while wielding a knife. A perimeter around the residence was secured. Deputies were able to confirm that Dunkins was still inside the home.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Crisis Negotiation and Emergency Response Teams (ERT) were activated and responded to the scene.

Crisis Negotiators communicated with Dunkins for an extended period; however, he refused to cooperate. ERT forced entry into the residence and an agency K9 was deployed inside. Dunkins began to call out to deputies, agreed to surrender, and was taken into custody a short time later.

Dunkins was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) and arrested for three counts of intimidation, two counts of domestic Battery, and resisting law enforcement.

Dunkins remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court.