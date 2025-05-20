MICHIGAN CITY, IN May 19, 2025– The Salvation Army of Michigan City is going big for its 10th Annual Donut Eating Contest, transforming this beloved community tradition into a Tournament of Champions. The event will take place on Friday, June 6 at Blue Chip Casino’s Stardust Event Center, with doors opening at 9:00am and the contest starting promptly at 10:00am. Admission is free and open to the public.

This year’s high-stakes competition will feature past champions and top finishers from the last decade, including Trooper Ken Payonk of the Indiana State Police, who set the all-time record by devouring 16 donuts in 10 minutes in 2023. He returns to defend his title against a fierce lineup of seasoned contenders and hungry newcomers, all competing to see who can eat the most Krispy Kreme donuts in 10 minutes – thanks to our friends at McDonald’s / Third Generation Management, who are generously providing this year’s donuts.

Other returning champions include: • Ben Bachmann (Phi Delta Kappa) – 1st place, 2024 (11 donuts)

Jim Carmichael (Lippert) – 4th place, 2023 (10 donuts)

Kane Fletcher (Michigan City Police Department) – 3rd place, 2022 (11 donuts)

Andrew Hahn (La Porte County Sheriff’s Office) – 1st place, 2021 (9 donuts)

Jenilee Haynes-Peterson (Friendship Botanic Gardens) – 1st place, 2020 (6 donuts)

Tony Lemon (Cleveland Cliffs) – 3rd place, 2023 (13 donuts)

Landon Roberts (Instrumental Machine & Development) – 2nd place, 2024 (10 donuts)

Gage Waldo (GAF) – 3rd place, 2024 (9 donuts)

New challengers joining the competition include:

Conner Conklin (ServPro)

Donnie Drake (HealthLinc)

Scott Helmkamp (La Porte County YMCA)

Victor Hernandez (CLH, CPAs & Consultants)

Anthony Holt (Marquette Catholic High School)

Jeremiah Jones (Michigan City High School)

Chey Rainey (The Salvation Army) • Scott Howat (Rotary Club of Michigan City)

“This year marks a decade of fun, friendly competition, and community support through our Donut Eating Contest,” said Major Dale Simmons, who leads The Salvation Army of Michigan City alongside his wife, Major Becky Simmons. “It’s the perfect time to honor our past champions while also welcoming new faces to the table. And it all supports critical local programs.”

Proceeds from the contest will benefit essential Salvation Army services, including the food pantry, diaper bank, weekend backpack feeding program, free summer camp for local children, free clothing room, case management, and more.

The public is invited to participate by voting for their favorite contestant. Each $10 donation casts one vote for the person you think will eat the most donuts. After the contest, one lucky voter from the winning contestant’s pool will be randomly selected to win a $50 gift certificate from the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. Votes can be cast online at salarmy.us/MCdonuts25 or in person at the event.

Also new this year: commemorative Donut Eating Contest T-shirts will be available for purchase for $15 each. Shirts can be bought at the event or ahead of time during regular business hours at The Salvation Army, 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City.

The Donut Eating Contest is held in celebration of National Donut Day to recognize a tradition started by The Salvation Army during World War I, when “Donut Lassies” served fresh donuts and offered spiritual support to soldiers on the front lines. This event continues that legacy while raising awareness for local programs that serve those most in need.

Major sponsors for the 10th Annual Donut Eating Contest include: Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa, GAF, General Insurance Services, McDonald’s / Third Generation Management, and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City, visit www.samichigancity.org or call (219) 874-6885.